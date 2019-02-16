Saudi crown prince postpones visits to Indonesia, Malaysia

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is postponing his trips to Indonesia and Malaysia, according to Indonesia's Foreign Ministry.

No reasons were given for the postponement of the trip during which he was scheduled to sign several agreements in Indonesia.

Saudi Arabia and Indonesia will continue to communicate on a new schedule for a visit and better outcomes, the ministry said on its website.

The prince - the kingdom's de facto ruler - is also scheduled to visit China, India and Pakistan as part of an Asian tour where he is expected to sign a slew of bilateral investment agreements.

Saudi Arabia is looking eastward after a troubled year for its relationships with the US and Europe as the alliances were shaken by the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul.