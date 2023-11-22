Sand mining in Vietnam's Mekong Delta sinks homes, livelihoods

CAN THO - One summer morning, Ms Le Thi Hong Mai’s home collapsed into a river in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, where shoreline erosion caused by sand mining and hydropower dams threatens hundreds of thousands of people.

Sand – needed to produce concrete – is the world’s second most exploited natural resource after water, and its use has tripled in the last two decades, according to the UN environment programme.

Vietnam’s “rice bowl” delta region, where the Mekong empties into the South China Sea, is predicted to run out of sand in just over a decade.

But losses to the riverbed are already devastating lives and harming the local economy.

Ms Mai told AFP she “lost everything”, including the small restaurant business attached to her house in the suburbs of Can Tho City.