Russian finance minister to attend G-20 meeting virtually: Indonesia

JAKARTA (REUTERS, AFP) - Group of 20 (G-20) host Indonesia said on Thursday (April 14) that Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has confirmed he planned to attend next week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G-20 major economies virtually.

Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra also told a briefing that Jakarta was considering whether to invite Ukraine to the meeting, which will be held on April 20 in Washington, to discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The Southeast Asian country, which holds the presidency for G-20 this year, has said it will hold the G-20 summit in an "impartial" manner despite pressure from Western nations for Russia to be excluded.

The G-20 summit will be hosted on the resort island of Bali in November.

This story is developing.