Ruling party can reject Menteri Besar candidate endorsed by monarch, says Mahathir

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR, ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The ruling party of a state can reject a Menteri Besar candidate endorsed by the constitutional monarch through a vote of no-confidence, says Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

In a post on his blog chedet.cc, Tun Dr Minister listed the events that led to the adoption of the country's Federal Constitution, where it was agreed that Malaya (and later Malaysia) would be a democracy where the people would choose its government.

"The rulers would be constitutional heads without executive power. Their position would be guaranteed by the Constitution which would be the supreme law of the country."

Dr Mahathir said that the party winning the election would name the prime minister, chief minister or Menteri Besar, which the constitutional head would endorse.

He also said that the Constitutions of Johor and Terengganu - which were promulgated earlier - were nullified by the new Constitution and accepted by all Malaysian states.

"It is important that everyone concerned respects the Constitution and abide by it. Failure to do so would negate the rule of law," he wrote.

Dr Mahathir's post came a day after a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council meeting, which decided that there would not be a reshuffle of the Johor state exco even after Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal was sworn in as the new Menteri Besar on Sunday (April 21).

On April 13, it was reported that former Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian mentioned that Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar wanted a reshuffle of the state exco.