New Johor Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal unveils exco

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal has unveiled his state executive council with three new faces joining the line-up, nine days after he was appointed as Johor's Menteri Besar.

The three new excos are Jementah assemblyman Tan Chen Choon from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Tenang assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri and Bukit Permai assemblyman Tosrin Jarvanthi from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

They replaced state DAP secretary and Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin and state Bersatu treasurer and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang.

Those retained in the executive council are Aminolhuda Hassan (Parit Yaani), Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kota Iskandar), Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (Bukit Batu), Dr S. Ramakrishnan (Bekok), Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (Semerah), Sheikh Umar Baghraib Ali (Paloh) and Liow Cai Tung (Johor Jaya).

They were sworn in before Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene here on Monday (April 22).

Sultan Ibrahim also conferred the award Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Kedua Dato' Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ) on Dr Sahruddin, which carries the title Datuk.

There was also a portfolio reshuffle involving eight executive council members.

Dr Sahruddin now holds the natural resources, administration, finance, planning and economic development portfolios, previously held by his predecessor Datuk Osman Sapian.

When he first came into the post, Dr Sahruddin has pledged to carry out his responsibilities to the best of his ability to ensure the state's progress.

The most important thing, according to him, is to ensure that Johoreans continue to enjoy the progress and development as planned.

Aminolhuda retains the education portfolio, but will also hold the human resource, science and technology portfolios. Meanwhile, Dzukefly Ahmad is the Housing, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman.

Liow is still the Tourism, Women, Family and Community Develop­ment Committee chairman while Puah remains as the International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman.

Mohd Khuzzan is now the Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman while Dr Ramakrishnan is the Unity, Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Committee chairman.

Sheikh Umar is the new Youth, Sports, Entrepreneurs Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman while Tosrin is the Islamic Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman.

Tan is the new Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman while Mohd Solihan is the new Works, Transportation and Infrastructures Committee chairman previously held by Mazlan.