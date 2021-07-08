News analysis

Royal role back in spotlight as Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's majority in doubt

Regional Correspondent
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (left) meeting Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, last November.PHOTO: ISTANA NEGARA, MALAYSIA
  • Published
    1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - The move by Umno to withdraw its backing for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government has once again cast the spotlight on the role of Malaysia's royal households in the country's shifting political scene.

The immediate challenge facing the Muhyiddin premiership is to demonstrate to Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, that he still commands a simple majority in Parliament to stay in office.

