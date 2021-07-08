For Subscribers
News analysis
Royal role back in spotlight as Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's majority in doubt
KUALA LUMPUR - The move by Umno to withdraw its backing for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government has once again cast the spotlight on the role of Malaysia's royal households in the country's shifting political scene.
The immediate challenge facing the Muhyiddin premiership is to demonstrate to Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, that he still commands a simple majority in Parliament to stay in office.