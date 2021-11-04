Asian Insider

Philippines may see another Marcos in charge but race for president still wide open

Philippines Correspondent
Former Philippine senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr currently has the lead in the presidential race.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    50 min ago
MANILA - As things now stand, a Marcos may again rule the Philippines.

But everything remains fluid, and it is still a close race, political observers say. For now, judging by the latest surveys on who Filipinos want to be elected as their next president, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the late dictator, has the lead.

