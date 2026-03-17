Rise in food order scams in Perak ahead of Hari Raya

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The scam involves suspects posing as customers placing bulk orders for Hari Raya treats such as cookies and festive dishes.

GOPENG – The Perak police have warned caterers and pastry entrepreneurs to be vigilant following a rise in scam cases involving festive food orders, with losses exceeding RM300,000 (S$97,900) i n 2026 .

Perak police chief Commissioner Noor Hisam Nordin said the scam involves suspects posing as customers placing bulk orders for Hari Raya treats such as cookies and festive dishes.

“The modus operandi begins with the suspect making a booking based on a certain quantity of food items and giving the business operator time to prepare,” he said, following the launch of Ops Selamat 26, in conjunction with Hari Raya at the Rural Transformation Centre in Gopeng on March 17 .

“The suspect would later contact the caterer again and request additional items that are typically outside the business’ capabilities. When the operator says they cannot provide the item, the suspect will suggest another contact number, claiming the person can assist.”

Mr Noor Hisam said victims who reach out to the recommended contact are then persuaded to make payments for the additional items.

He said after the payment is made, the individual becomes uncontactable.

“The victims end up suffering double losses, from preparing the original order and from payments made to the supposed third-party supplier,” he added.

“Data from the commercial crime division showed that 66 cases were recorded last year involving the same tactic. So far this year, we have recorded seven cases, with total losses exceeding RM300,000.”

He added in some instances, scammers allegedly impersonated representatives from government institutions, to place large catering orders.

Mr Noor Hisam advised business operators to exercise caution, especially for large orders, and to verify customers thoroughly.

“If possible, conduct transactions face-to-face for high-value orders and consider collecting deposits before starting preparation,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK