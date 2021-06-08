Retired couple in Malaysia travel 127km to get their Covid-19 shots

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An elderly couple drove for almost two hours from Batu Pahat to get their AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots at a mega vaccination centre in Johor Baru.

Retired school principal Idris Ahmad, 67, and his wife Azmah Hairun, 64, were determined to be vaccinated so they went on a 127km journey from their home in Batu Pahat.

Under the ongoing national lockdown, inter-district and interstate travel are allowed for people who have vaccination appointments.

Mr Idris said they left their home after subuh (dawn) prayers just to be at the vaccination centre in time.

"There were not many vehicles along the highway due to the movement control order. It was a nice, slow drive.

"Both of us had looked forward to getting the vaccine, " he said on Monday (June 7).

Mr Idris said he was very happy that both he and his wife got the same appointment dates when their children registered their names through the MySejahtera app.

Ms Azmah, a retired teacher, urged those who had yet to be registered for the vaccine to immediately do so, which would help protect Malaysians against Covid-19.

"I told all my family members to get vaccinated. But if they are still stubborn, then they should not come and see me at all.

"If you really love your family, get vaccinated as there is nothing to be afraid of, " she said, adding that it took them less than half an hour to get their AstraZeneca jabs.

Checks by The Star at mega vaccination centre at the Persada International Convention Centre in Johor Baru found people starting to form a queue as early as 7am.

The presence of army personnel together with police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and People's Volunteer Corps and volunteers from non-governmental groups helped manage the large crowd.

An express lane is also provided for the elderly and disabled.

Vaccine recipients would have to go through five different stations at the centre, with the first for symptom and temperature screening, station two for registration, station three for consultation and authorisation, station four for vaccination, and station five for observation.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) had previously announced that the second round of administering the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be held from June 7 to July 27 at mega vaccination centres in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.