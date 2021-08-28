Resistance groups fight Myanmar junta in the light and shadows

BANGKOK - If it had not been for the military coup on Feb 1, 26-year-old Mr Aung would still be running a small clinic in Myanmar with a fellow doctor. These days, however, he spends his time plotting how to ambush soldiers, to "take care" of junta informers and to intimidate civilian administrators working for the regime.
"We'd send them warnings with bullets stating that they should flee rather than work under the regime and we'd give a window of opportunity for them to flee," he tells The Straits Times through an intermediary. "If they keep working… we have no other choice."