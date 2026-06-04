Religious authority in Malaysia probes entrepreneur for ghost-themed birthday party for daughters

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The event was said to have contained elements deemed inconsistent with Islamic teachings.

A Malaysian influencer-entrepreneur is being investigated after she threw a ghost-themed birthday party that was deemed to have contradicted Islamic values.

Farhana Zahra, better known by her online moniker Cik Na, had hosted the RM500,000 (S$160,000) event on May 29, themed Bunian Village, for her three daughters. In Malay superstition, the orang bunian, or invisible people, are believed to be supernatural beings who exist in another dimension.

Videos of the event posted on social media show attendees dressed in white at a fog-filled outdoor venue where “ghosts” such as pocong, or deceased persons in their burial shroud, are seen roaming about.

The event went viral and caught the attention of the religious authorities in the Kelantan state, which called up Farhana, who runs a beauty and dietary supplement business, to give a statement over the event that was said to contain elements deemed inconsistent with Islamic teachings, reported local news outlets.

Kelantan is governed by Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia, which has advocated a stricter interpretation of Islamic law.

The state’s mufti, Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, criticised the event, saying that themes containing elements that glorify ghosts and conflict with religion should not have been part of the celebration, reported Malay-language news outlet Sinar Harian on June 1.

“If we sit and worship ghosts and so on, that is against religion,” he said, adding that celebrating the birth of a child should be done in a way that is permitted by Islam, such as holding a prayer or practices that are in line with Syariah law.

In a Facebook post on June 2, Farhana said she gave her statement to the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEAIK) that afternoon.

She said she did not know that holding a ghost-themed event would be an issue as there are haunted houses at schools and expos in Kelantan. “Let’s take this as a lesson for us all,” she said.

Malay-language daily Berita Harian reported on June 3 that JAHEAIK is in the final stages of completing its investigation papers into the case, and may call other witnesses to assist in the investigation if additional information is needed.

The investigation papers would be submitted to the Chief Syariah Prosecutor as soon as they are completed, and will be filed in the Syariah Court if the prosecutor agrees, said the source.

If found guilty of encouraging acts considered to be contrary to Islamic teachings through organising the event, Farhana could be fined up to RM5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

In 2025, Farhana made headlines after she apologised for spending ‘only’ RM1 million on her daughter’s 11th birthday.