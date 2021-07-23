Record high of 15,573 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, more variants of concern identified

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 15,573 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (July 23), its highest daily tally since the beginning of the pandemic, to bring the nation's cumulative total to 980,491 cases.

In a tweet on Friday, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor saw the most infections, with 7,672 cases recorded.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,063 cases), Kedah (937) and Johor (722).

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 199 new cases involving variants of concern (VOCs) had been identified in Malaysia, including 106 cases of the Delta strain.

He said ongoing studies by the Institute of Medical Research and the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak's Institution of Community Health and Medicine have identified 10 Beta variant cases (B.1.351) and three Alpha variant cases (B.1.1.7).

"This brings the cumulative number of cases infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus categorised as VOCs and VOIs to 429 cases.

"Of the total detected, 409 cases were VOCs, while 20 cases were variants of interest (VOIs).

Dr Noor Hisham said that for infections involving VOCs as at Thursday, there were 206 cases of the Beta variant, 189 cases of the Delta variant and 14 cases of the Alpha variant; while for VOIs, there were 13 cases of the Theta variant, four cases of the Kappa variant and three cases of the Eta variant.