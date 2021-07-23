Malaysia apologises for 'human error' over empty Covid-19 jab

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia has confirmed one case of an individual being injected with an empty syringe in its national vaccination roll-out, categorising it as a human error.

The government further identified two cases where individuals were given an extra dose of the coronavirus vaccine due to confusion, said Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a briefing Friday (July 23).

"Even if there's one single error, that's one error too much," said Mr Khairy. "So for those cases where there was human negligence, I apologise to them. And of course we will do better."

The one case of "empty vaccination", which occurred in the northern state of Kedah, was confirmed after the nurse admitted she was negligent due to exhaustion, said Mr Khairy.

Disciplinary action would be taken against her, he said. The two individuals who received extra jabs were allowed to do so as it was unclear if they had initially been administered empty syringes, he added.

Thirteen police reports have been lodged so far on the matter, with most of them found to be false or inconclusive, said Mr Khairy.

Some of them were lodged by recipients who did not experience any side effects after getting their jabs, he was quoted by the Malay Mail news portal as saying.

The country has administered 16,024,916 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Health Ministry on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said nearly half of the country's adult population have received at least one dose and 21.8 per cent have received both doses.

In future, recipients are permitted to record their vaccination process to prevent this from happening, said Mr Khairy.

This is amid the government's push to fully vaccinate all adults by October as infections remain elevated.

"I would like to advise the public to understand the context of these cases and to ensure that we preserve the integrity of the national immunisation programme," said Mr Khairy.

"And also the integrity of the thousands of nurses, doctors and frontliners who are risking their lives vaccinating at a rate of half a million a day."