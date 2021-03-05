Readying for polls, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin keeps 1MDB in spotlight

KUALA LUMPUR - Faced with growing doubts over his legitimacy, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been lining up his ducks in recent weeks to defend his premiership in national polls as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Malaysia.

Official sources told The Straits Times that last week's crossover of two MPs from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and an assemblyman from Pari Warisan Sabah was just the start of a wave of defections to further destabilise the opposition.