Malaysia's state of emergency: No elections until Covid-19 under control, and no military rule, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday (Jan 12) assured the country that there will be no curfews or military rule under the emergency order in place until Aug 1, in a special address after the declaration of a state of emergency earlier the same day.

"The civilian government will continue to function. The emergency proclaimed by the King is not a military coup and curfews will not be enforced," Tan Sri Muhyiddin said.

He added that the Cabinet, state executive councils and government services will continue to function as usual. "I give my assurance that the government machinery and public service will not be affected by this emergency declaration," he said.

The prime minister, whose Perikatan Nasional government holds a shaky majority in Parliament, had last requested for an emergency declaration to tackle the pandemic in October. This move, which was rejected by the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, drew criticism from Mr Muhyiddin's political rivals that it was intended to suspend Parliament and avoid snap polls being called.

On Tuesday, Mr Muhyiddin said there would be no Parliamentary or state assembly sittings for the duration of the emergency. However, he committed to holding a general election as soon as the Covid-19 crisis was under control.

"I give my firm commitment that general elections will be held as soon as the independent committee endorses that the Covid-19 pandemic has eased or controlled fully, and elections can be safely held. Then it will be up to the public to elect a new government," he said.

Mr Muhyiddin also said that the emergency order will also mean the King can make the necessary decrees to tackle the pandemic, including ordering private healthcare facilities to be taken over by the government if public hospitals are stretched.

His speech came after a proclamation on Tuesday by the King consenting to the declaration of an emergency after a meeting with Tan Sri Muhyiddin on Monday.

"I urge the people to remain calm and strong to face this state of emergency and the movement control order for our own safety and interest," said Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the King decreed that the emergency be in force up to Aug 1 or earlier if the number of Covid-19 cases can be effectively controlled and reduced.

Sultan Abdullah also consented to a government proposal to set up an independent committee comprising government and opposition MPs as well as health experts to manage the Covid-19 situation, he said.

"This Independent Committee will make recommendations to His Majesty if it deems fit that the emergency can be withdrawn much earlier (than Aug 1)," said Datuk Ahmad Fadli.

On Monday, Mr Muhyiddin announced that six states will be put under a movement control order starting Wednesday to curb rising coronavirus infections.

In his address on Monday, Mr Muhyiddin said Johor, Melaka, Selangor, Penang, Sabah and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will be under an MCO until Jan 26.

Mr Muhyiddin added that a recovery MCO will be imposed in Perlis and most of Sarawak.

He also said that three districts in Sarawak - Kuching, Miri and Sibu - as well as Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan will be under conditional MCO.