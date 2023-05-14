Rallying cry of ‘once foes, now friends’ reflects Malaysia govt’s strengths, says Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR – Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Sunday that Malaysia’s unity government has “not looked back” since it was formed six months ago.

He described it as a “strong, stable and functioning government”, as reflected in the rallying call of “dulu lawan, sekarang kawan” (once foes, now friends) heard in several speeches during the unity government convention on Sunday.

“I was attracted to what my friend Datuk Seri, Dr Wee Ka Siong, said in his speech,” said Datuk Seri Saifuddin, referring to the catchphrase used by the president of the Malaysian Chinese Association at the convention.

“Former foes, now friends. Before this (in the time of Reformasi) it was ‘former friends, now foes’. At that time we had our own slogan of ‘lawan tetap lawan’ (the fight must go on). We have to adjust that now,” he said.

“What we want to take back from this convention is the confidence that this is a strong, stable and functioning government,” he said.

He said the government has always upheld the fundamentals of the Federal Constitution. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

