Race is on to evacuate trekkers from Mount Rinjani following 6.4-magnitude quake

JAKARTA - Rescuers are racing against the clock to evacuate more than 560 people from Mount Rinjani on Lombok after a 6.4-magnitude quake struck the island in West Nusa Tenggara province on Sunday morning (July 29).

The quake has already claimed 16 lives, according to disaster agency officials cited by news service Antara on Monday.

These include a Malaysian woman and a climber from South Sulawesi province who died in Mount Rinjani National Park.

The climber, identified as Mr Muhammad Ainul Muksin, was hit by a landslide during the quake. His body has not been recovered as the trail to his location is closed as a precaution.

Malaysian Siti Nur Ismawida, 30, died after she was buried under the rubble of a guest-house she was staying at on Mount Rinjani, officials said on Monday.

She was part of a group of 17 climbers who were planning to scale the peak on Sunday.

About 820 trekkers, including 617 foreigners, were said to have been on Mount Rinjani during the earthquake.

The Indonesian military said on Monday that it has deployed 142 soldiers to support rescue efforts, with the Kopassus special forces troops tasked with evacuating those trapped on Mount Rinjani.

About 246 people have been evacuated so far with efforts to take them to safety still ongoing.

More than 160 residents in Lombok were injured, with thousands more displaced after their homes were damaged by the quake.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo boarded a military helicopter on Monday morning to inspect the area.

He also visited victims to reassure them that the government will support the recovery efforts, including offering assistance to residents whose homes were destroyed.

"We want to convey our deepest sorrows for this disaster, especially for the deceased," said Mr Joko on Monday afternoon after his visit to a makeshift shelter at Sambelia district in East Lombok regency.