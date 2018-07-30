Earthquake in Lombok damages many homes, triggers landslides

LOMBOK • A powerful earthquake yesterday on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok killed at least 14 people, injured more than 160 others and damaged hundreds of homes, officials said.

The shallow 6.4-magnitude quake, which jolted the island in the early morning, sent people running outside in panic and triggered landslides on popular mountain hiking routes.

The initial tremor in the north of the island was followed by two strong secondary quakes and more than 100 aftershocks.

"The earthquake killed at least 14 people, some 160 people were injured and hundreds of houses were damaged," said Mr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency. "We estimate the number will keep rising because we are not done collecting data," he said.

A 30-year-old Malaysian woman was among the dead, he said, adding that those hurt were hit by debris.

As the authorities scrambled to assess the damage to buildings and infrastructure, popular trekking trails on Mount Rinjani were closed because of landslides, according to the disaster agency.

One local trek organiser described how rocks rained down on two Spanish hikers and their guide as they were caught on a mountain trail.

"My trekking guide who was accompanying two tourists from Spain suffered minor injuries during the jolt. They were hiking from Segara Anak Lake to Plawangan and rocks were falling on them during the quake," said Mr Karyadi, the owner of a guesthouse near Rinjani where the pair were staying.



"Our guests were in shock because of the incident," said Mr Karyadi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name. "There have been almost non-stop tremors since this morning," he added.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 50km north-east of Lombok's main city Mataram, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island. USGS said two of the aftershocks measured more than a magnitude of five.

The jolt was felt some 100km away on the bustling holiday island of Bali, although there were no immediate reports of damage there.

"The earthquake was very strong... and everybody in my house panicked, we all ran outside," said Mr Zulkifli, a resident of North Lombok, close to the epicentre. "All my neighbours also ran outside and the electricity was suddenly cut off," he told Agence France-Presse.

No tsunami alert was issued, according to Indonesia's geophysics and meteorology agency.

"People in East Lombok and Mataram felt the strong quake for 10 seconds, residents were panicking and running out from their homes," Mr Sutopo said, adding that people were running towards open spaces like football fields.

At the holiday island's hotels, tourists raced outside as the quake struck. At the Katamaran Hotel and Resort in Senggigi beach, some 30 guests gathered in the lobby for around half an hour before venturing back to their rooms. "They calmed down and returned to their rooms once we explained the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami. Everything is back to normal now," receptionist Ni Nyoman Suwarningsih told AFP.

Indonesia, an archipelago of some 17,000 islands, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hot spot. It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless.

However, the region remains acutely alert to tremors that might trigger tsunamis. In 2004, a tsunami triggered by a 9.3-magnitude undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE