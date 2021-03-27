Myanmar’s junta says will strive for democracy after warning anti-coup protesters

NAYPYIDAW (AFP, REUTERS) - The leader of Myanmar’s ruling junta said on Saturday (March 27) that the military will protect the people and strive for democracy, as protesters called for a huge show of defiance against last month’s coup despite warnings they risked being shot.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing reiterated a promise to hold elections in a speech on Armed Forces Day, after a military parade in the capital Naypyitaw. He gave no date for elections.

“The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy,” the general said in a live broadcast on state television, adding that authorities also sought to protect the people and restore peace across the country.

“Violent acts that affects stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate”.

Troops killed four more people in demonstrations on Friday, taking the number of deaths to 328 in the crackdown that has followed the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on Feb 1.

A broadcast on the state television on Friday evening said: “You should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back”.

The warning did not specifically say that security forces had been given shoot-to-kill orders, and the junta has previously tried to suggest that some fatal shootings have come from within the crowds of protesters.

But it indicated that the military was determined to prevent any disruptions around Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the start of the military’s resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945.

Anti-coup activists have called for a fresh round of protests on Saturday when the military will hold a parade which typically involves troops and armour, including tanks, jets and missiles, file past army chief - and now junta head - General Min Aung Hlaing.

Fears have been swirling that the day could become a flashpoint for unrest.

Prominent activist Ei Thinzar Maung urged protesters to come out on the streets: "The time has arrived again to fight the military's oppression," she wrote on Facebook.

Min Aung Hlaing said the army had to seize power because of “unlawful acts” by Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy, adding that some party leaders had been found guilty of corruption and legal action was being taken against them.

In a week that saw international pressure on the junta ramped up with new US and European sanctions, Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin attended the parade. On Friday, he met senior junta leaders and offered support for the military.

“Russia in a true friend,” Min Aung Hlaing said. There were no signs of other diplomats at an event that is usually attended by scores of officials from other nations.

Shots to the head

Protesters have taken to the streets almost daily since the coup that derailed Myanmar’s slow transition to democracy.

At least 328 protesters have been killed in the weeks of unrest as of Friday night, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

Its data shows that at least 25 per cent of them died from shots to the head, raising suspicions they were deliberately targeted for killing.

Reuters could not independently verify the numbers killed. A military spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The World Bank on Friday slashed its forecast for Myanmar’s economy to a 10 per cent contraction in 2021 from the growth expected previously.

Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s most popular civilian politician, remains in detention at an undisclosed location. Many other figures in her party are also being held in custody.

On Friday, Yangon's notorious Insein prison released 322 people detained over protests, adding to more than 600 freed earlier in the week.

Nobel prize nomination

The protest movement has also included widespread strikes and civil disobedience by government workers, which have hamstrung the functioning of the state.

This has infuriated authorities, who arrested people suspected of supporting the movement, often in night raids on homes.



The brutality of the crackdown has horrified international powers, which have responded with criticism and sanctions.

The United Nations’ special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said the military had turned against its own citizens. “Women, youth and children have been among those killed,” she said in a statement.

Defence ties between Russia and Myanmar have grown in recent years with Moscow providing training to thousands of soldiers as well as selling arms to the military.

Russia’s support for the junta is also important as it is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and along with China, which has also refrained from criticism, can block potential UN actions.

Fomin’s visit took place after the United States, Britain and the European Union imposed new sanctions on groups and individuals linked to the coup.

On Thursday the US and Britain - the nation's former colonial ruler - put sanctions on a conglomerate owned by the Myanmar military.

So far diplomatic pressure has had little impact and Washington and London hope that hitting the military's financial interests will pay dividends.

The armed forces dominate many key sectors of the Myanmar economy, including trading, natural resources, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.

The civil disobedience movement had a boost on Friday when a group of Norwegian academics nominated it for the Nobel Peace Prize - won in 1991 by Suu Kyi.

The military has defended its power grab, citing allegations of fraud in the November election which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won by a landslide.