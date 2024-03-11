Pregnant women in war-torn Myanmar face perilous childbirth

SAGAING, Myanmar - Ma Hla May*, a farmer in northern Myanmar’s war-torn Sagaing region, gave birth to her fourth child in January.

Unlike her first three children, who were delivered in a public hospital in Pale township, her youngest child was born at home in Kyaung Than Village with the help of a midwife.

Yet she counts herself lucky for managing a safe delivery amid a raging conflict in the region.

Pregnant women face perilous childbirth circumstances in northern Myanmar, where some of the fiercest fighting is taking place between the military junta and ethnic armed organisations allied with resistance groups that have emerged to oppose the 2021 military coup.

The fighting means that villagers have to constantly stay alert to military raids and bombardment.

Unable to travel 8km to the hospital for medical check-up, Ms Ma Hla May could not obtain prenatal supplements and had to subsist on plain rice for most of her pregnancy. But it was the lack of rest that affected her most.

“I couldn’t get enough sleep. People are so tired because they can’t sleep,” said the 38-year-old woman, who used a pseudonym for security reasons.

Fleeing military bombardment and often malnourished, many miscarry or resort to dangerous childbirth with little medical attention in the forests, said volunteer medics interviewed by The Straits Times.

Before the coup, Myanmar ranked 50th in the world in maternal mortality, with an estimated 179 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020, which put it ahead of Cambodia and Timor Leste in the region. Myanmar’s neonatal mortality rate, which measures the number of infant deaths in the first 28 days of their lives, was estimated to be 22 per 1,000 live births in 2020.

But conditions took a turn for the worse after the coup, when medical staff in the public service left junta-run facilities across Myanmar for private medical outlets or volunteer outfits not controlled by the military regime. The junta has responded by arresting and prosecuting these healthcare workers and forbidding international healthcare organisations from working with resistance groups.

According to a Feb 2024 report by Switzerland-based research group Insecurity Insight, at least 897 health workers have been arrested over the past three years amid frequent raids of the parallel healthcare facilities.

But Insecurity Insight noted that resistance groups opposing the regime are also increasingly using drones armed with explosives to attack hospitals and health centres occupied by the military – adding to the devastation on medical care.

Life is particularly tense for pregnant women in Sagaing region’s Pale township, which is home to many People’s Defence Forces opposing the junta, as well as villages inhabited by Pyu Saw Htee militias supporting the military.

A doctor who treats people in camps housing locals fleeing war in Sagaing, who would only give his name as Ko Soe Aung*, said: “Miscarriages are common for the women fleeing this war.”

The healthcare group in Pale that he works for, which he declines to name for security reasons, treats about 100 expectant mothers every month. While precise figures are unavailable, about five women visit his mobile clinic every month after experiencing a miscarriage while on the run.

Many times, this is caused by intense exertion and malnutrition, he said.