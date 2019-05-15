Prabowo unlikely to bring Indonesian polls dispute to Constitutional Court, his camp says

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A team member from the camp of Indonesian presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto, Mr Fadli Zon, has said that his team was unlikely to bring the dispute over the election results to the Constitutional Court.

Mr Fadli, deputy chairman of the Gerindra Party headed by Mr Prabowo, said bringing the matter to the court in 2014 had proven to be "a waste of time" and his team would not do so again this time around.

The official announcement of the presidential race pitting President Joko Widodo and challenger Mr Prabowo is set for next Wednesday, but Mr Prabowo had several times declared he was the winner. He had also claimed there was massive voter fraud that robbed him of victory.

Mr Prabowo is expected lose the election by more than 12 percentage points, according to Tuesday's official tally by the General Elections Commission (KPU) of almost 83 per cent of the votes from the April 17 polls.

In 2014, Mr Prabowo and his then-running mate Hatta Rajasa lost in the presidential polls to Mr Joko Widodo and his running mate Jusuf Kalla, but had made an official complaint to the court over what they claimed were cheating and voting irregularities.

But all nine judges of the court unanimously rejected these claims.

"It is likely that the campaign team will not go to the court," Mr Fadli said on Wednesday (May 15). "We did that in the 2014 election, and we saw that the court was useless in resolving the presidential election dispute. There is no point in going to the court."

He added: "There was a hearing marathon, but they did not look at the evidence."

Mr Fadli claimed that some of the judges were biased toward certain candidates.

Meanwhile, Gerindra executive Raden Muhammad Syafii said the court did not examine 19 trucks of evidence that the team had collected. The team had also collected more than 19 trucks of evidence this year to make its claim that there was massive electoral fraud.

"We are sure that the court will not check our evidence. Just like the last election... they have succeeded in making us lose all faith" in the dispute settlement process, Mr Syafii said.