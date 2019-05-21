Prabowo after defeat says will not accept Indonesia election result

JAKARTA - Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said on Tuesday (May 21) he would not accept the election commission (KPU)'s official result showing he lost to incumbent President Joko Widodo at last month's presidential election and would challenge it in the Constitutional Court, citing election fraud.

The election commission had earlier Tuesday released its final tally of ballots of the April 17 vote, which showed that Mr Joko, better known as Jokowi, had secured 55.5 per cent of the public vote against Mr Prabowo's 44.5 per cent.

According to the results announced in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Mr Joko and his vice-presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin received 85,607,362 of the votes, or 11 percentage points more than the 68,650,239 votes cast for Mr Prabowo and his running-mate Sandiaga Uno.

Mr Prabowo, who had also lost to Mr Joko at the last presidential race in 2014, was defeated this time by more than double the votes he had garnered in that election.

"We had given chance to KPU to improve the whole process (of vote counting) so it would reflect an honest and fair election, but KPU did not follow this up, therefore we, the No. 2 presidential pair, reject all vote tabulation for the presidential election that was announced in the early hours of May 21," Mr Prabowo told reporters at a press conference.

"We feel the timing of the announcement was in an awkward and out of ordinary timing," he said.

Mr Prabowo had claimed victory just hours after the polls closed on Election Day and has repeatedly made allegations of electoral fraud, saying his camp had gathered evidence to support his claims.

Mr Prabowo's campaign team official Sufmi Dasco had also earlier said the former general would challenge the official election result in the Constitutional Court.

Mr Prabowo has three days to lodge a challenge in the court, before the election panel will officially declare the winner. His move in 2014 to challenge his defeat to Mr Joko was rejected.