Indonesia's President Joko Widodo reaches out to election rival Prabowo Subianto, wants to maintain brotherly ties

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in his first remarks following the release of the official election results on Tuesday (May 21), expressed his desire to reach out to his rival Prabowo Subianto and his running-mate Sandiaga Uno in the spirit of democracy.

"There was already a plan earlier since the April 17 (elections) to meet but we haven't, maybe because we have not found the time," said Mr Joko when asked whether he will be speaking to Mr Prabowo.

"But what is clear is that we want to continue to be friends, to keep our brotherly ties with Pak Prabowo, with Pak Sandiaga Uno, and all their supporters."

Mr Joko, who was speaking to reporters alongside running-mate Ma'ruf Amin also acknowledged the elections commission (KPU), elections supervisory body Bawaslu, the police and military for working together to ensure a peaceful election.

"I've said earlier that our people have matured as a democracy and that was evident in how the election on April 17 was run, so let us appreciate it," he added.

On Tuesday, Mr Prabowo said he would not accept the KPU's official results and would launch a legal challenge in the constitutional court.