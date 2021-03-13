Political crisis pushes Myanmar economy towards cliff edge

BANGKOK - Grocery shops can weather pandemics, but can they survive a coup? That's the worry that haunts Mr Kyaw San Min, who sells items like cooking oil, rice and chilli from his store in northern Yangon.

Resistance against the Feb 1 military takeover in Myanmar has drawn an increasingly violent response from the regime. Police and soldiers are trying to disperse peaceful protests with live rounds on top of rubber bullets and tear gas. Over 70 people have been killed so far and some 2,000 arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.