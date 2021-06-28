PM Muhyiddin risks face-off with Malaysia's royals by delaying Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR - A curious pattern of political tit-for-tat between Malaysia's government and its monarchy in recent days has set the stage for an unprecedented public face-off that could determine the survival of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's embattled administration.

The sultans from the country's nine royal households broke away from political norms on June 16 when they issued a statement saying that Parliament should reconvene immediately to debate the country's worsening health and political situation.