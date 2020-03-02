Malaysian PM Muhyiddin asks voters to give his government a chance to prove itself in first public address

KUALA LUMPUR - Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has asked Malaysians to give his government a chance to prove itself, in his first public address as the country's new prime minister on Monday (March 2) night.

In the speech broadcast over national television, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president called for reconciliation after a week of political impasse, where accusations of betrayal were flung across the political divide.

"I am a prime minister for all Malaysians from Perlis to Sabah. Whatever race of ethnicity, I am your Prime Minister. Give me a chance to use my 40 years of experience in politics and government to steer Malaysia to glory," he said in the pre-recorded message broadcast over national television.

Mr Muhyiddin had last Monday led Bersatu out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition to join hands with then opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia, and a rebel faction from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

This resulted in PH losing its majority in Parliament.

The move was intended to ensure premier Mahathir Mohamad could serve a full term, instead of handing over the reins to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as agreed by the PH pact in 2018.

But Tun Dr Mahathir baulked at the prospect of having to work with Umno, a party he campaigned against in 2018 and accused of being riddled with corruption.

He then resigned as premier last Monday, sending the country into a week-long search for a new leader that could form a government.

Malaysia's King announced Saturday evening that Mr Muhyiddin would be sworn in as Malaysia's eighth prime minister, amidst claims from Dr Mahathir that it was he, and not Mr Muhyiddin, who had the support of the majority of lawmakers in the 222-seat Parliament.

Fewer than a-fifth of MPs in the Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) that Mr Muhyiddin now leads were voted in under a PH ticket during the last general election in 2018, leading to accusations that it is a "backdoor" government.

However, many from the Malay Muslim community have applauded the establishment of the new administration, as the Chinese-dominated DAP which they view as undermining their interests is no longer in power.