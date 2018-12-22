PM Mahathir to overhaul Malaysia's schools, saying too much focus on Islamic studies now

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia's national school curriculum will be overhauled, as Islamic subjects are given heavy emphasis now rather than getting students to master subjects, such as the English language, that could land them good jobs later.

"They are all learning about the religion of Islam and not learning anything else," he said late on Friday (Dec 21) at a dinner event.

"As a result, those who pass in schools are not very conversant with subjects that are useful for them to get jobs, but they are very good ulama (Muslim clerics)."

"And when you have too many ulama, they always differ from each other, and they mislead their followers and they quarrel with each other," he added, according to MalayMail.com news site.

His plan could be controversial in a country with more and more Malay Muslims turning conservative over the decades, with the previous government running a popular Islamic TV channel featuring conservative clerics.

And with Tun Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan (PH) government only winning about 30 per cent of Malay votes at the May general election, his plan could be a hard sell to Malaysia's majority ethnic group.

Dr Mahathir detailed what he plans to do to better equip students for working life, in a speech at the Friday dinner of his alma mater Sultan Abdul Hamid College, located in his home state of Kedah.

Malaysia's school system is divided into national schools attended by mostly Malay Muslims, while most ethnic Chinese and Indians at the primary school level attend Chinese and Tamil schools.

There are also hundreds of Islamic schools called tahfiz and madrasah that attract young Malays.

Dr Mahathir said he wants to reduce the teaching of subjects linked to Islam in the national schools.

"We are going to change the timetable and curriculum in the schools, we will still study religion, but not all periods in one day, maybe one or two periods in a week," he said.

He added: "If we want to progress, Malaysians must be well-educated, not only in reciting Quran, but also in other languages. If we don't, we are going to be very backward."

Dr Mahathir's keen attention on education can be seen when, in appointing his Cabinet soon after the May polls, he made himself Education Minister.

"I took the post because there are so many people who are uneducated," Dr Mahathir quipped when asked about the move. "The system that we have now is outdated," he added.

But he dropped the idea a day later after being told that the PH election manifesto pledged there would be no double portfolios for the prime minister to prevent concentrating too much power on the leader.

In his speech, Dr Mahathir, a 93-year old former medical doctor, said: "I would like to remind everybody, English is not only for the people of England, it is a universal language. A language of knowledge. To acquire knowledge, you must know English."

He added, as quoted by The Sun newspaper: "To learn science and medicine, we need to have a good grasp of English."

Dr Mahathir had already directed all senior civil servants to converse in English, especially when briefing him, according to media reports.

In August, Malaysia's police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the force would be using English in their daily briefings.

The men in blue had its first 30 officers taking a writing test on English in August.