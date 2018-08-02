PM Lee Hsien Loong visits Malaysia Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Singapore hospital

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Aug 2) paid a visit to Malaysia's Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who is receiving treatment in a Singapore hospital.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin uploaded three pictures of himself, his wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, and PM Lee at his ward in a Facebook post.

Mr Muhyiddin is recovering at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard Road after undergoing surgery for a pancreatic tumour which was detected at an early stage.

Mr Muhyiddin went on leave from July 12 for the treatment and is expected to be back on duty in about a month's time.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is carrying out the duties of the Home Minister.

Several Malaysian ministers visited Mr Muhyiddin in the hospital over the weekend. They included Tun Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Dr Wan Azizah, who visited him on Sunday, said: "I visited Tan Sri Muhyiddin in Singapore. Alhamdulillah, I can see that he is getting stronger... it looks like he is recovering well."

"He sends his regards to all Malaysians and also those who prayed for his speedy recovery," she told reporters in Klang, the New Straits Times reported.