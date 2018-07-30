Malaysia's Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin recovering in Singapore hospital after surgery

KUALA LUMPUR - Several Malaysian ministers, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, were in Singapore over the weekend to visit Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who is recovering in a hospital following an operation to remove a pancreatic tumour.

Mr Muhyiddin, 71, posted on his Facebook page photos of Dr Mahathir, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Education Minister Maszlee Malik and others paying him a visit in hospital.

According to Mr Muhyiddin's Facebook post, Dr Mahathir and his wife Siti Hasmah spent over an hour visiting him last Saturday (July 28).

DPM Wan Azizah, who visited him on Sunday, said: "I visited Tan Sri Muhyiddin in Singapore. Alhamdullilah, I can see that he is getting stronger... it looks like he is recovering well."

"He sends his regards to all Malaysians and also those who prayed for his speedy recovery," she said on Sunday during a visit to a school in Klang, the New Straits Times reported.

The Star reported that Mr Muhyiddin underwent an operation to remove a growth on his pancreas earlier this month.

"He is now on leave to undergo follow-up medical treatment and is expected to return for duty within a month," his press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim said in a statement last Thursday.

According to the statement, Dr Mahathir is assuming the functions of Home Minister during Mr Muhyiddin's absence.

After visiting Mr Muhyiddin, Dr Mahathir had a meal at Rendezvous Restaurant Hock Lock Kee, Singapore Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The owner of the nasi padang eatery told Zaobao that someone called to make reservations for 15 people last Friday but he had no idea who the guests were.

Dr Mahathir and his entourage ordered eight dishes including curry chicken, chicken rendang and sambal sotong, according to Zaobao.