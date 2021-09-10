Please understand our people's frustration, says Myanmar's UN envoy

Protesters gather to demonstrate against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 8, 2021.
BANGKOK - Myanmar's envoy to the United Nations pleaded for the international community to understand why its shadow government declared a "people's defensive war" this week, saying the world needs to "understand the desire of the people" who have been subject to military atrocities since the Feb 1 coup.

"The people of Myanmar have been waiting for the help from the international community," Mr Kyaw Moe Tun told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Sept 8) from New York in an online interview. "The inhuman acts of the military have not stopped. Instead, they have only increased."

