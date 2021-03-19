PKR seeks to call the shots in Malaysia's opposition but allies resist as Anwar seeks Umno tie-up

KUALA LUMPUR - Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) push to regain dominance in Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been met with pushback from its partners in the coalition wary of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's growing closeness to erstwhile nemesis Umno.

The central roles of PKR and its president Anwar in the pact - and indeed Malaysia's opposition since the party's inception in 1998 - eroded after PH allowed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to join five years ago, especially when the elder statesman reclaimed the premiership following their shock 2018 election win.