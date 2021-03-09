Anwar and Umno draw closer, rocking opposition boat in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Press statements issued by Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim and his Barisan Nasional (BN) counterpart Zahid Hamidi last week turned the spotlight on how closely these supposed foes are cooperating, as both work to unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

It was hard not to notice the verbatim nature of half of both statements.

This came amid the defection of five lawmakers from PH partner Parti Amanah Negara to Datuk Seri Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and persistent questions over whether allies of the opposition leader can stomach more than an ad hoc dalliance with Umno leaders, including Zahid, who they have long vilified for corruption and abuse of power.

Doubts are now growing over the stability of the PH pact just months before an expected general election. Tan Sri Muhyiddin, whose parliamentary majority has been in doubt since several Umno MPs withdrew their support for his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government at the beginning of the year, has vowed to call for snap polls once an ongoing state of emergency ends in August, or earlier if the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Umno president Zahid chaired a BN coalition leadership meet on Thursday (March 4) following the decision by his party - which dominated Malaysian politics for six decades until PH's shock election win in 2018 - to cut ties with Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia once Parliament is dissolved.

But his press release after the BN meeting asking the King to convene a parliamentary sitting raised eyebrows when several paragraphs turned out to be a word-for-word repetition of Mr Anwar's statement issued hours earlier. BN has since recalled its statement, insisting it was mistakenly published by an unnamed officer.

Official sources told The Straits Times that Mr Anwar had wanted to issue a joint statement with BN to strengthen the call for the Lower House to sit, but others at the PH leadership council baulked at the idea.

"This is why the statement was signed alone by Anwar, instead of the usual practice of all three party chiefs," said a top PH leader, referring to the confidential discussions.

Mr Anwar has tried to topple Mr Muhyiddin since September, even to the extent of making a claim - now widely mocked - that he had a "strong, formidable and convincing" majority ostensibly on the basis of a declaration by Zahid and former premier Najib Razak - who is still widely influential in his party - that Umno will back the opposition leader's bid for the premiership.

But there has been fierce backlash on both sides for any such deal as PH supporters view Umno as corrupt and racist while, conversely, the Malay-Muslim party has long demonised Mr Anwar and especially his Chinese-dominated ally, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), as having a hidden agenda to dismantle the Malay-Muslim majority's extensive privileges in the country.

PKR has so far tried to deflect controversy over the matter by saying that those aligned to the Bersatu-led PN government are the ones now anxious, while DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party had always been open to cooperation on public interest issues.

But Mr Lim remains opposed to an alliance with Umno.

"Umno now wants to talk about having parliamentary sittings. We are willing to agree, what is wrong with that? But there is no cooperation on a party-to-party basis at the moment. This is not tantamount to working with Umno; that is still not the case," the former finance minister told a press conference on Monday (March 8).

Just hours later, Mr Anwar responded to questions about working with Umno at the next election. He said: "Whoever can accept the fact that we support good governance, reject graft and abuse of power, and serve the interest of the Malays and bumiputera and all races in this country, we can be together."

Despite the fact that Zahid and Najib are both facing dozens of graft charges, there are significant pro-Anwar figures across PH who believe joining hands with Umno is a necessary evil to reclaim power, pointing to their alliance with former nemesis Mahathir Mohamad at the last election, which helped to burnish their image among the crucial Malay majority.

Similarly, those in Umno aligned to the president, such as supreme council member Puad Zarkashi, believe the party should not be too rigid with its "no Anwar, no DAP" dogma. This sentiment was bolstered when Umno wrested the Perak chief ministership from Bersatu deputy president Faizal Azumu in December after a move jointly engineered with the DAP-led state chapter of PH.

Most insiders and analysts largely believe that a BN-PH electoral pact for the election may be too much, too soon. However, BowerGroupAsia political consultant Adib Zalkapli notes that "since Umno intends to contest in opposition to the ruling PN, it is only natural to work with other opposition parties like PKR".

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan last Saturday also said that a "grand coalition" would need to be formed after the next election should no single coalition emerge as the clear front runner.

"Umno will dominate the rural Malay seats and PKR, the urban mixed seats. So, it may be up to DAP to decide whether it will stick with Anwar or not," Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed told The Straits Times.