Photos of army vehicles, closed roads in Putrajaya not real: Inspector General of Police

The pictures being circulated on social media claimed that Putrajaya was under lockdown as the results of Malaysia's general election poured in.
The pictures being circulated on social media claimed that Putrajaya was under lockdown as the results of Malaysia's general election poured in.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Malaysia's Inspector General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that pictures purportedly showing army vehicles in Putrajaya were fake.
Malaysia's Inspector General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that pictures purportedly showing army vehicles in Putrajaya were fake.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Published
1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Pictures of army vehicles in Putrajaya being circulated on social media are not real, said the Malaysian authorities.

Some social media posts are claiming that Putrajaya is under lockdown as the results of Malaysia's general election pour in on Wednesday night (May 9).

 

One of the pictures shows an armoured personnel carrier stopped at an unknown traffic-light junction.

Another picture shows camouflaged trailer transporters parked with a petrol station seen in the background.

Several pictures being shared also claimed that several roads in Putrajaya were closed to traffic.

Inspector General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the pictures and messages being circulated were fake.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya district police officer Rosly Hassan said there were several road closures within the district, which were planned earlier.

"Several other districts also have road closures," he said.

 

Related Stories: 

Go to our Malaysia GE microsite for more stories and analyses

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider