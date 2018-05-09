Photos of army vehicles, closed roads in Putrajaya not real: Inspector General of Police

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Pictures of army vehicles in Putrajaya being circulated on social media are not real, said the Malaysian authorities.

Some social media posts are claiming that Putrajaya is under lockdown as the results of Malaysia's general election pour in on Wednesday night (May 9).

One of the pictures shows an armoured personnel carrier stopped at an unknown traffic-light junction.

Another picture shows camouflaged trailer transporters parked with a petrol station seen in the background.

Several pictures being shared also claimed that several roads in Putrajaya were closed to traffic.

Inspector General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the pictures and messages being circulated were fake.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya district police officer Rosly Hassan said there were several road closures within the district, which were planned earlier.

"Several other districts also have road closures," he said.