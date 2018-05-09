Malaysia GE: BN leads after low turnout amid claims of slow process and long queues

KUALA LUMPUR - Votes in Malaysia’s fiercely contested election on Wednesday (May 9) are being counted after all polling centres closed at 5pm, despite claims from the opposition that the slow process has denied some of the 15 million registered voters their right to cast their ballot.

The final turnout is estimated at 76 per cent, well below the record 85 per cent that turned out in 2013.

Results should begin trickling in by 8pm. But with Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold Sarawak closing its polls earlier and counting already well under way, the ruling coalition is already in the lead in several seats.

State news agency Bernama has declared BN's Abdul Ghapur Salleh the unofficial winner in Kalabakan with an unassailable vote tally. The agency also reported the ruling coalition winning Sarawak bellwether seat Baram, and Tanjong Manis.

Who wins federal power is expected to be declared only after midnight due to the tight race between Prime Minister Najib Razak’s ruling BN coalition and the opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH), led by his mentor-turned-nemesis Mahathir Mohamad.

A new government can be formed with a simple majority of 112 out of Malaysia's 222 parliamentary seats.

Just before polling centres closed, long-serving former premier Mahathir called on the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that voters are accorded their rights. PH had hoped for a high turnout to overcome the impact of what they claim are electoral boundaries skewed in BN's favour.

"We have received reports that many are still gathered at polling centres and voting has been slow. By 5pm, they may not be able to vote if ballots are closed at that time. This denies their right to vote. I hope the EC will take note of this as it is not their fault, but because the voting process took too long," he said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

It is unclear if there are still queues at any polling centres but The Straits Times correspondents have observed the long queues at several centres gradually disappearing over the day and polls closing without incident.

Election Commission chief Hashim Abdullah dismissed the need for a time extension.

"We will close at 5pm for those not in the voting room," he said in an interview with RTM1.

Tan Sri Hashim said this is because the 5pm closing time has been gazetted and votes cast past that time can be challenged in court to the detriment of certain parties.

Both sides said on Wednesday that they are set to claim victory. Tun Dr Mahathir - the first former premier to lead Malaysia's opposition - told reporters this morning he is "confident unless Najib cheats" as "the people are not supportive of Najib. Even his 10 goodies that he offered yesterday, nobody cares".

Datuk Seri Najib made a last-ditch pitch on Tuesday night, offering to waive income tax for Malaysians aged 26 and younger, and toll fares for all expressways during next month's Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

He batted off Dr Mahathir's claims, claiming that the opposition is "so desperate to spread these accusations and lies".

"BN has presented a very comprehensive and credible manifesto that not only focuses on driving national development, but more importantly improves the well-being of the people. Based on that fact, God willing, I believe and am confident the people will give their votes to BN," he said after casting his vote in his hometown seat of Pekan, Pahang, on Wednesday morning.

Malaysia's 14th general election has become increasingly difficult to call in recent weeks, borne out by polling data suggesting that PH has gained on the ruling pact, despite earlier expectations that Mr Najib would cruise to victory, thanks to Parti Islam SeMalaysia splitting the anti-BN vote in three-quarters of parliamentary contests.

Most observers expect BN to lose the popular majority again, but due to Malaysia's first-past-the-post electoral system, it can still control Parliament and form the government after Wednesday's vote.