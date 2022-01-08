Philippines records highest number of Covid-19 infections as Omicron runs rampant

MANILA - The Philippines has tallied its highest number of Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, just two weeks after recording fewer than 200 cases a day.

The Health Ministry reported 26,458 cases on Saturday (Jan 8) as the extremely infectious Omicron variant rages throughout the country.

That topped the previous high of 26,303, recorded on Sept 11 last year during the peak of a deadly surge caused by the Delta variant.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, has soared to 102,017. The last time the number was this high was on Oct 9 last year, when the country had over 106,000 active cases.

The government has already placed Metro Manila and dozens of other cities and provinces on the third-highest level of alert till Jan 15.

Restaurants, amusement parks, tourist attractions, beauty salons and fitness studios are now operating at lower capacity.

In-person classes, contact sports, funfairs and casinos have been suspended, while localised lockdowns targeting specific buildings, streets and neighbourhoods would also be enforced.

Churches have been shut.

But policymakers are still reluctant to further tighten mobility curbs, as they try to revive a battered economy without overwhelming already stretched out and resource-poor hospitals.

Dr Rontgente Solante, an infectious disease expert, said moving to a higher alert level might soon be necessary.

"With the enormous number of people (testing) positive within just a short duration of time… and with hospitals now (seeing higher Covid-19 admissions) and (experiencing) staff shortage, we need a higher alert level than we have now," he said.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has been fuelling an explosive growth in cases over the past two weeks.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said cases were doubling every 2.2 days, suggesting that Omicron was five to six times more transmissible.

The positivity rate has surpassed 40 per cent. This means nearly one in two of those being tested are returning positive results.

The reproduction number, which measures how fast a virus is spreading, has soared to 5.69. The acceptable level is 1.