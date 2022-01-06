Metro Manila tallies record daily Covid-19 infections despite new restrictions

MANILA - The Philippine capital saw a record increase in Covid-19 infections on Thursday (Jan 6), as the extremely infectious Omicron variant continued spreading despite the government's efforts to contain it with a new round of restrictions.

The Health Ministry reported 11,563 cases in Metro Manila - an urban sprawl of 16 cities and home to more than 13 million.

The positivity rate in the area had risen to 45 per cent as at Tuesday, according to data scientists with the Octa Research group. That meant almost one in two who were tested for Covid-19 were found to be positive.

Thursday's infection number eclipsed Metro Manila's previous high of 9,031 on Sept 11, 2021, during a deadly outbreak of another contagious strain, Delta.

The capital region accounted for about 68 per cent of the 17,220 cases nationwide reported on Thursday.

Octa senior fellow Guido David said that given the surge in Metro Manila alone, infections across the country could surpass 20,000 a day by Friday (Jan 7). "The surge has yet to peak," he said.

With close to 2.9 million cases and about 51,700 deaths so far, the Philippines has the second-worst Covid-19 outbreak in South-east Asia, after Indonesia.

Signs of an Omicron-fuelled community transmission have been showing up everywhere in Metro Manila.

With infections soaring fivefold since Dec 25, hospitals are seeing admissions go up. The Health Ministry's daily tracker showed that about half of ward, intensive care and isolation beds in Metro Manila were already occupied.

The Philippine General Hospital, the largest state-run hospital, said on Thursday that it was closing its maternity ward for up to two days because of a surge in Covid-19 patients. It also disclosed that many of its staff were testing positive.

A spokesman said the hospital currently has about 200 Covid-19 patients, up from only 30 on Dec 25.

Pharmacies are running out of paracetamol and other flu medications.

More than 140 workers at Metro Manila's rail lines and postal offices have tested positive. Courts have suspended work because of infections among staff.

Enchanted Kingdom, a popular amusement park an hour south of the capital Manila, has again shut its doors. The country's top basketball league has also postponed all games indefinitely.

Politicians running in this year's elections have suspended their campaigns, including Vice-President Leni Robredo and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who are both running for president.