Philippines police step up security in capital following bomb attack

MANILA (DPA) - Police in the Philippines have boosted security in the capital following a suicide bombing attack at a military camp in the country's troubled south, an official said Saturday (June 29).

Three soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in two bomb explosions at the army camp in Indanan town in Sulu province, 1,000km south of Manila, on Friday.

The attack was allegedly carried out by two suspected Islamist militants who were killed in the bombings.

Major General Guillermo Eleazar, director of the National Capital Region Police Office, said all units in Metro Manila were placed on full alert since Friday night.

"There are no threats detected within the National Capital Region but as a proactive means in response to this terror attack, the entire region is now placed under full alert status," he said.

The camp was the headquarters of the army's 1st Brigade Combat Team, which was recently deployed to Sulu to help neutralise the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group, the most violent jihadist organisation in the southern Philippines.

Investigators were still determining the type of explosives used in the attack and the identities of the bombers, but authorities were not discounting the possibility that the Abu Sayyaf was behind the bombing.

Related Story 3 soldiers killed in suicide attack on army base in Philippines’ restive south

The Abu Sayyaf is believed to be allied with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist network and has been blamed for some of the worst terrorist attacks in the country as well as high-profile kidnappings for ransom and beheadings.