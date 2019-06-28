Three Philippine soldiers killed in bomb attack and firefight in restive south

INDANAN, Philippines - An attack on a special Philippine army counter-terrorism unit left three soldiers dead and nine others wounded in the southern Philippines on Friday (June 28), military spokesmen and witnesses told AFP.

Unknown suspects targeted the unit's temporary headquarters on the island of Jolo, a stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, which is linked to the Islamic State terrorrist group, which is also known as ISIS.

"It was a bomb and a firefight," army spokesman Colonel Ramon Zagala told AFP, adding the attackers' identities were not immediately known.

An AFP reporter on the scene saw a blood-soaked man slumped on a tricycle on a street also stained with blood in front of the temporary headquarters of the army's 1,500-member First Brigade Combat team.

The Philippines has renewed its campaign against the militants in Jolo this year after at least one suspected suicide bomber attacked the island's Roman Catholic cathedral, killing 21 people.

Major Arvin Arcinas, the region's military spokesman, said three army members were killed in Friday's attack, with nine other soldiers were wounded.

He said he could not confirm if there were civilian casualties and could not say what kind of explosives were used.

Related Story Militants attack soldiers in southern Philippines, leaving 2 children dead

Related Story Two children killed in Abu Sayyaf attack in southern Philippines

Related Story Malaysian hostage rescued from Muslim militants in southern Philippines dies of injuries

Jolo and other remote areas of the southern Philippines are home to numerous armed groups including the Abu Sayyaf, which is notorious for kidnappings and bombings.

The militants, who demand large ransoms and have beheaded several hostages, have pledged allegiance to the ISIS.

The army deployed the specially trained unit in the Jolo town of Indanan four weeks ago.

In the same week, a Dutch birdwatcher held for years by the Abu Sayyaf was killed in Jolo during a firefight between his kidnappers and soldiers sent to rescue him.