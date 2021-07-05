Philippines' military chief says final toll in plane crash is 47 dead and 49 injured

MANILA (REUTERS) - All 96 passengers of the Philippine Air Force plane that crashed on Sunday (July 4) have all been accounted for, military chief Cirilito Sobejana said on Monday (July 5).

The death toll from the crash was 47, while 49 military personnel were injured, Sobejana told Reuters in a phone message.

The Department of National Defence said on Sunday three civilians on the ground were also killed, and four civilians were injured.

The troop plane crashed and broke up in flames on a southern island in the country's worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years.

Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from wreckage strewn among coconut palms as men in combat uniform milled around, while a column of thick black smoke rose into the sky.

The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft was carrying troops bound for counter-insurgency operations. The plane had attempted to land at Jolo airport, but overshot the runway without touching down. It failed to regain enough power and height and crashed at nearby Patikul.