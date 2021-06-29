Philippines extends Covid-19 restrictions on movements in Manila

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines has extended the existing movement restrictions in the capital region and nearby provinces until July 15, while keeping most of the country under the most lenient status.

Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain under the second-lowest level of curbs called "general community quarantine", according to a government presentation during a live-streamed briefing on Monday evening (June 28).

President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking to balance the need to guard against a surge in Covid-19 infections with boosting economic recovery from the pandemic. The rules allow most businesses in Manila to open, though some including restaurants are required to operate in a limited capacity. Others such as clubs and movie houses remain shut.

New coronavirus cases exceeded 5,000 on Monday, bringing the total to more than 1.4 million.

The government plans to administer as many as 10 million coronavirus vaccines in July, after meeting its goal of injecting five million doses this month.

More than nine million vaccine doses were received in June, boosting the total to 17.6 million. More than 13 million shots are expected to be delivered each in July and in August.

Separately, the government said about 1.24 million citizens living abroad have returned since the pandemic. About one million are overseas workers, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.