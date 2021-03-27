Philippines orders 24 million in and around Manila into virus lockdown

MANILA (AFP) - The Philippines announced Saturday (March 27) that more than 24 million people in and around Manila will go into lockdown next week, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.

The tougher restrictions in the country's economic heartland - which accounts for about a fifth of the population - come as more contagious variants of the virus fuel a resurgence in cases.

The week-long rules announced by presidential spokesman Harry Roque apply to Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces, which have already been placed in a travel bubble to try to prevent the spike from spreading across the country.

"The virus is the enemy, not the government," Mr Roque said. "While we're at home, we expect the infection rates to slow. The government is ready to provide assistance."

From Monday, people will have to work from home unless they are considered essential workers. Public transport will also be halted.

All mass gatherings will be banned, night-time curfews from 6pm to 5am will be enforced and non-essential businesses will be shut.