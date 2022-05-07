Philippines election: At Leni Robredo's rally, supporters say their passion will prove poll numbers wrong

MANILA - They came even before the sun rose for a political rally that will not officially start till well after the sun had set.

By mid-morning, they were joined by tens of thousands more, filling the wide streets at the heart of Makati city, the Philippines' financial hub.

All wearing something pink, they drove, cycled and walked. They came with their children, their dogs.

This is the level of devotion that supporters of Vice-President Leni Robredo believe will win her the Philippine presidency next Monday (May 9), despite what opinion polls say.

Ms Robredo, 57, a former human rights lawyer, trails Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the 64-year-old son and namesake of the late dictator, by more than 30 percentage points in opinion polls.

That does not bother Dr Mia Ann Felicisimo, 56, a paediatrician.

"Those are just numbers. Look around you. Does this look like she's that far behind?" she said, gesturing at the throng.

She had driven to Makati with her daughter and son, parked at a mall and made her way in 34 deg C heat to stake out the closest spot she could get to the main stage where Ms Robredo is expected to speak at 8pm.

Around her, as in past rallies for Ms Robredo, the atmosphere was festive and communal.

"It's like they're going to a basketball game," one reporter tweeted.

A man in his 60s was giving out free pink-coloured soya bean curd at a roadside.

Inside a building, a group of volunteers from a sorority were busy churning out posters expressing support for Ms Robredo with cheesy lines like "People less than 5ft tall for Leni", and preparing rice porridge for marchers.

At just past noon, there were easily more than 100,000 at the rally.

The goal was to get as many as one million there.