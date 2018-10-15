Philippine police kill 2 brothers suspected to be members of local ISIS cell

DAVAO CITY, THE PHILIPPINES (BERNAMA) - Philippine police shot and killed two brothers suspected to be members of a local cell of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group in the southern Philippines late on Sunday (Oct 14), the authorities said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent Ferlu Silvio, the provincial police chief for Davao del Sur police, identified the slain suspects as Norhan Delangalen Sinapan and his brother, Norton Delangalen Sinapan, according to Xinhua news agency.

He said Norhan was the leader of an ISIS cell known as Daulah Islamiyah, based in the city of Digos, in Davao del Sur province.

Supt Silvio said the operation against the brothers was carried out by combined police units, who swooped on their hideout at a seaside community at 11pm local time.

Seized from the slain suspects were a handgun, several rounds of ammunition, a component for an improvised bomb, a fragmentation grenade and two black flags with ISIS markings, the police official said.

The southern Philippines has been on alert following reports that terrorists who swore allegiance to the terror network had regrouped after they were routed and expelled by Philippine troops from Marawi City late last year after five months of heavy fighting.

A series of bombings in the southern Philippine town of Isulan in August and September that killed four people and wounded scores of others were blamed on local ISIS-affiliated extremists.