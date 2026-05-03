Penang records first heat stroke death of 2026

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GEORGE TOWN - Penang has recorded its first death linked to hot weather in 2026 after a 42-year-old Malaysian man died from heat stroke following a 30km run.

The Penang Health Department said the deceased started the run through a hilly trail route around George Town at 6.30am on April 25.

At about 4pm, he collapsed near the finish line.

“He was given first aid at the scene and sent to Penang Hospital in critical condition,” the department said in a statement on May 2.

The man was later admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit but died at 2.08am on April 26.

“The cause of death was heat stroke with rhabdomyolysis complications and multiple organ failure,” read the statement.

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down rapidly and releases substances into the blood that can harm the kidneys and other organs.

The department advised the public, especially those taking part in outdoor activities or strenuous sports, to know their physical health and be alert to weather conditions.

It also advised the public to drink water regularly to stay hydrated and to stop any activities if they experience signs of heat exhaustion such as dizziness, nausea or muscle cramp.

“Among the precautionary measures recommended during hot weather are avoiding prolonged exposure outdoors, limiting strenuous physical activities, using protection such as hats or umbrellas and wearing light clothing.

“High-risk groups such as children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses should seek immediate treatment if heat-related symptoms appear,” read the statement.

The public can obtain the latest information on hot weather status from the MetMalaysia website at www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas and health prevention measures from the Health Ministry website at infosihat.moh.gov.my/cuaca-panas. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK