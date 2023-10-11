Peace in Myanmar a distant prospect eight years after ceasefire deal

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s junta is preparing to commemorate the eighth anniversary of a Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) with ethnic armed groups on Sunday, even as the nation reels from the shock of more than 29 civilians in the north being killed on Monday after an alleged bombing by the military.

Such dissonance underscores the reality that genuine peace dialogue among the key armed groups in Myanmar remains a distant prospect.

If anything, the locals are grappling with an increasingly fractured political landscape.

With the military preoccupied with battling new resistance groups that have emerged in response to the February 2021 coup, several existing ethnic armed groups have expanded or consolidated their control.

Meanwhile, public sentiment remains opposed to peace talks amid scorched earth tactics by the military: At least 86,000 houses and buildings – including religious buildings – have been torched and destroyed since the coup, according to the Institute for Strategy and Policy Myanmar.

In the latest attack, a camp for displaced people in Kachin state near the Chinese border was hit by explosions on Monday which killed at least 29 people – 11 of them children.

The Kachin Independence Organisation, an ethnic insurgent group, claims the strike was conducted by the military. The junta has denied responsibility, and instead suggested that this was caused by stockpiled explosives.

The fault lines in Myanmar’s conflict are increasingly being blurred.

While the junta has kept the door open for talks with ethnic armed groups, it has rejected the numerous anti-coup “people’s defence forces” as terrorists.

But the Karen National Union (KNU) and Chin National Front – two of the original eight signatories of the NCA – are actively fighting the military and have even helped train the anti-coup “people’s defence forces” (PDFs).

The military is finding it hard to hold ground.

A September 2023 report by the Karen Peace Support Network, comprising 30 civil society organisations in Myanmar and Thailand, claimed that the junta has lost control of 62 military camps as well as over 370 schools in the south-east since the coup.

The schools are now governed by the KNU’s education department.

This conflict is taking place amid deepening violence.