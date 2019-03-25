Pasir Gudang chemical spill: Johor Sultan wants authorities to check on pollution in two other rivers

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - After the chemical dumping incident in Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar wants the authorities to investigate two other rivers that have been polluted.

The Sultan decreed that he wanted the authorities to investigate the pollution happening in Sungai Ulu Benut and Sungai Machap in Simpang Renggam that has caused the deaths of many fish.

He wants the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to prevent a repeat of the Sungai Kim Kim incident.

He also wanted the authorities to immediately submit a report on the pollution at the two rivers.

"This is an irresponsible action," the Sultan decreed to the Royal Press Office, which was posted on Sultan Ibrahim's official Facebook page on Monday (March 25).

It was reported that thousands of people, including children, in Pasir Gudang were affected due to the chemical waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim, forcing the government to close 111 schools in the area.

Two directors and a lorry driver of a used tyre-processing company were charged in the Sessions Court on Sunday with being involved in the chemical dumping into Sungai Kim Kim.

The three accused are Singaporean Wang Jin Chao, 34, and Malaysians Yap Yoke Liang, 36, and lorry driver N. Maridass, 35.

They pleaded not guilty to the offences while Wang and Yap face further charges Monday.