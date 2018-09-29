Rescuers scramble to reach tsunami-hit Indonesian city Palu

JAKARTA - The Indonesian navy was deploying several Hercules logistic planes on Saturday (Sept 29) morning to bring in technicians, supplies and rescue teams to Sulawesi to take advantage of the golden moment to rescue survivors of Friday’s magnitude 7.5 earthquake that spawned a tsunami in Central Sulawesi.

The earthquake struck at 6.02pm local time, with an epicentre located 26km north-east of Donggala Regency, Central Sulawesi province and a depth of 11km. The tremor was more powerful than a series of quakes that killed hundreds on the Indonesian island of Lombok in July and August.

The provincial capital of Palu, about 70km south of the epicentre was also hit by an estimated 1.5m tsunami.

“Repairing the air traffic control tower at Palu airport is very critical so we can bring in logistics, equipment faster to take advantage of the golden moment,” Navy spokesman Novyan Samyoga told Elshinta radio.

“We need to get the airport operational again earlier than planned, hopefully by noon today.”

Dramatic video footage filmed from the top floor of a parking ramp in Palu, nearly 80km from the quake's epicentre, showed waves of water bring down several buildings and inundate a large mosque.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries after the tremor, but people living hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre reported feeling the massive shake, hours after a smaller jolt killed at least one person in the same part of the South-east Asian archipelago.

Pictures supplied by the authorities showed a badly damaged shopping mall in Palu where at least one floor had collapsed onto the storey below, while other photographs showed major damage to buildings and large cracks across pavements.

Related Story Rebuilding Lombok after multiple earthquakes in Indonesia

AIRPORT CLOSED

The government said on Friday that Palu’s Mutiara SIS Al-Jufrie airport would be shut until 7.20pm local time on Saturday as the strong quake had left damage on the facility.

Dr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the chief spokesman at the Indonesian disaster management agency (BNPB), said land route connecting Palu and Donggala was cut off. Electricity in many parts of Palu was also cut off and communications have not been restored.

“Up to this morning (Saturday), we have not yet established contacts with the Central Sulawesi governor, Palu mayor, Donggala regent,” Dr Sutopo said, adding that BNPB was still gathering data on the death toll and the number of injured due to the impact of the quakes as well as the tsunami.

Mr Syamsul Huda, a Sulawesi-based business director with state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara, said his teams from around Palu are bringing in portable electricity generators and have started to comb the affected regions in Palu to identify the spots that are safe for them to reconnect power.

“Some spots affected by the tsunami should not yet be reconnected with power supply as it would pose risks of electrocution. In some cases, we have to fix the damaged installation first before reconnecting,” Mr Syamsul told Metro TV.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire”, making it vulnerable to earthquakes as well as volcanic eruptions.

In December 2004, a magnitude-9.1 earthquake off the coast of Sumatra triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean that claimed 226,000 lives in 13 countries, including over 120,000 in Indonesia.