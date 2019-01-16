Pahang's 'Prince Charming': Younger brother of new Sultan sets hearts aflutter

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It is not just Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah, 59, who was sworn in on Tuesday (Jan 15) as the sixth ruler of Pahang, who is in the news.

His younger brother, Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua'adzam Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah, has also caught the attention - thanks to his good looks.

As some called him their "Prince Charming", others said he had the good looks of a model.

There have been many postings on social media on the attractiveness of the 25-year-old son of Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar and Sultanah Kalsom Abdullah.

The post has so far received over 700 retweets and 1,000 likes.

Another tweeted that the "Prince Charming's" looks caused her to be breathless.

@haziqridzuanHR posted "can I make you a model for a character in my next novel?", along with several pictures of the prince in suit and tie.

Another user posted: "Why is everyone suddenly obsessed with Tengku Fahd!! He is Pahang's best-kept secret. And I want him to remain as Pahang's best-kept secret because he is Pahang's hot prince and not your hot prince."

Twitter user Firrrdaus posted: "Tengku Fahd all way! Bye Mateen," he said, referring to Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen.

Tengku Fahd is the founder and head of the Sultan Ahmad Shah Environment Trust.