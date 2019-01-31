Pahang's Sultan Abdullah sworn in as Malaysia's King

KUALA LUMPUR - The Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, was sworn in as Malaysia's 16th King in a ceremony steeped in tradition at the national palace in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Jan 31), the official Bernama news agency reported.

The 59-year-old was elected king last week after a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, who was elected deputy king at last week's meeting, also took the oath of office.

Sultan Abdullah succeeds Sultan Muhammad V, the ruler of Kelantan, who abdicated on Jan 6 after having reigned for about two years. Sultan Muhammad V's abdication followed news that he had married a Russian beauty queen outside Malaysia.

Sultan Abdullah had succeeded his ailing father as ruler of Pahang earlier this month.

He will reign as Yang di-Pertuan Agong, or Supreme Ruler, for five years.

Earlier on Thursday, an official welcome ceremony was held for Sultan Abdullah at Parliament Square ahead of his swearing-in, The Star reported.

Sultan Abdullah and his wife, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, were welcomed by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad and his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband Anwar Ibrahim, as well as other ministers and their deputies.

Clad in a resplendent light blue songket, a woven patterned fabric, the ruler received a 21-gun salute with the national anthem playing in the background. He was also given the royal salute by the Royal Malay Regiment Central Band.

Sultan Abdullah then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by four officers and 103 members from the First Battalion Royal Malay Regiment, Sungai Besi Camp, led by Major Mohd Izham Ahmad Rashidi and assisted by Captain Muhammad Firdaus Mat Hayin.

The Ruler then returned to the royal stage to receive the royal salute for the second time, which was followed once by the national anthem.

Federal Territories Mufti Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri then performed a prayer recital.

Shortly after that, Sultan Abdullah left for the national place for the official installation ceremony, where he took his oath of installation.