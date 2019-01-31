Pahang Sultan takes oath as king today

KUALA LUMPUR • The Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, will ascend the throne as Malaysia's new king at Istana Negara today.

Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to take his oath of office as the 16th king in a ceremony that will be witnessed by other Malay rulers, reported Bernama news agency.

The 59-year-old was elected king last week after a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

Sultan Abdullah succeeds Sultan Muhammad V, the ruler of Kelantan, who abdicated on Jan 6 after having reigned for about two years. Sultan Muhammad V's abdication followed news that he had married a Russian beauty queen outside Malaysia.

Sultan Abdullah had succeeded his ailing father as ruler of Pahang earlier this month.

He will reign as Yang di-Pertuan Agong, or Supreme Ruler, for five years.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, will also take his oath of office as the deputy king.

The 62-year-old had been serving as acting king after the abdication.

He will continue his previous role as deputy for the next five years.

About 500 guests - including members of royal families, government officials and other dignitaries - are expected to attend the ceremony steeped in tradition.

The Pahang government declared a special state holiday today to enable the people to witness the event.